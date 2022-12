Not Available

Nobuko Sawaguchi is sent to work for the Uehara family as a housekeeper. Hidemitsu Uehara runs a plastic surgery clinic. For working as housekeeper at the Uehara family, Nobuko gets paid 2 billion yen a month. Besides Hidemitsu Uehara, there's his two sons and their wives, plus Akemi Nakamura. Akemi Nakamura was born out of wedlock. It was actually Akemi that requested a housekeeper. Nobuko Sawaguchi becomes involved in an inheritance fight among the Uehara family.