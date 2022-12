Not Available

The story is set in Tokyo in 1992, shortly after the burst of the economic bubble in Japan. Kamikawa plays Honma Shunsuke, a police detective on temporary leave due to an injury. Honma receives a request from a male relative to search for his fiancee, who has suddenly gone missing. Along with his colleague (Terawaki), Honma begins tracking down the woman, who appears to have a history of bankruptcy and a possible stolen identity.