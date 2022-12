Not Available

Kagetsu, a member of the Kouga tribe, is in the period of his life when he has to decide wich sex he wants to be. His feelings toward his sensei gets him to think seriously about it. Kohryu, another member of the tribe, wants to convince Kagetsu of going back to live with the tribe, leaving his sensei behind. During that time, evil spirits are starting to threaten the village and both Kagetsu and his sensei.