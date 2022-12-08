Kasuka na Kanojo

Not Available

At his previous school, Teacher Akira Kamiyama tried to stop a bullying case and the bullying became his own trauma. Since then, Akira Kamiyama has decided to not get involved if its not absolutely necessary. He then begins teaching at a middle school and moves into a new apartment. Akira then discovers that his apartment also houses a ghost named Akane (Anne Watanabe), who was a teacher before she died. Akira Kamiyama and Akane then solve problems which the middle school students have.