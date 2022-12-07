Not Available

This series is adapted from Kei Yuikawa's novel "Katagoshi no Koibito," which won the prestigious Naoki Prize for the second half of 2001. It centers on two 30-year-old women who have been friends for many years. The two are total opposites in the realm of love - Moe Hayasaka (Ryoko Yonekura) is unable to become absorbed in love, while Ruriko Murono (Saki Takaoka) is always involved with someone and is already close to her third marriage. The question is, will either of them find happiness?