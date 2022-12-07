Katanagatari

Not Available

The historical epic centers on Shichika Yasuri, the seventh generational head of the Kyotō-ryū school of martial arts in medieval Japan. He and his older sister Nanami live on an isolated island, until a military advisor named Togame tells him of the final 12 swords forged by a legendary swordsmith. At Togame's bidding, Shichika embarks on a journey to find all 12 of the swords.