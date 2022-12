Not Available

4 Irish Ladies. 4 parallel lives. Katherine Lynch's WONDERWOMEN is a six-part comic 'Mock-U-Soap' which follows the aromatic adventures of a quartet of highly unusual, but nigglingly identifiable, Modern Irish Women. Meet Leitrim's Liz Hurley, re-aquaint yourself with Travelling 'Country 'n Anguish' star Singing Bernie Walsh, meet Ballsbridge teen Blogger Dalkey Dunphy Davenport and catch up with the romantic antics of Sheila Chic.