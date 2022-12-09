Not Available

Katherine Mills: Mind Games blends Katherine’s knowledge of psychology, her skills in mentalism and her love of illusion, to perform incredible acts of mind control. In each episode, Katherine meets the British public, shows people what they’re capable of with experiments that seems impossible in the everyday world. Katherine, who has studied psychology and sociology, explains how we are all unconsciously influenced throughout our daily lives. Whether in supermarkets, restaurants, art galleries or in our homes she shows us how outside forces are often at work even when we think we are displaying free will. We will see her examine the bond between parents and children; the connection between staff in a supermarket and the interaction between friends out to dinner or at the cinema. Katherine takes the everyday world around us and makes it extraordinary.