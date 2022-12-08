Katie: My Beautiful Friends

Not Available

A four-part documentary series follows Katie Piper's progress since a horrific acid attack destroyed her face in 2008. Millions were moved by the documentary Katie: My Beautiful Face, which showed her extraordinary determination to overcome the physical and emotional damage wrought by the attack. The series follows Katie over a year as she sets up a charity to help others living with disfigurement. She's meeting people with a range of disfigurements, hoping to build a network of mentors to spur others on. Katie finds people all having to deal with a world that turns away from disfigurement. With candid humour, they ask each other the difficult questions no one else can about how to get the best out of life when others can't get past how they look.