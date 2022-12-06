Not Available

Welcome to the Katts and Dog (aka: Rin Tin Tin K-9 Cop) guide at TV Tome. "Katts and Dog", otherwise known as "Rin Tin Tin K-9 Cop", is about the life of Canine Officer Hank Katts and his partner, Rinty; how they fight crime and the forces of evil. The show starts off with Hank just finishing up Police Academy. It goes on to show the first meeting of Katts and Rinty. It also shows the life of Hank's nephew, Steve; through the death of his mother and his adoption by Officer Katts. Actually, the dog in this show, who's real name is Rudolph Van Holstien III, played character "RUDY", he was not known as 'Rin Tin' Anything. Rudy was Hank's partner and family member to Stevie. Download the <A HREF="http://soundamerica.com/sounds/themes/Television/O-R/rintin88.wav">Theme Song</A> Right Here!! If there is any information, please let me know, or add it!! Any information will be very helpfull!!