Award winning comedienne Katy Brand is on a mission to persuade some of the biggest international popstars to write, record and perform alongside her in a spoof music video of their greatest hits. Each episode sees Katy 'Big Ass' Brand hanging out with different a musical superstar as she delves into their personality to discover what makes them tick – putting their sense of humour to the test as she transforms herself into their likeness to perform a cheeky skit of their platinum selling songs. From festivals to photo shoots and rehearsal rooms to recording studios, she fearlessly follows the artists with her no-holds-barred approach to questioning; all the while collecting their quirks and foibles as key ingredients for a perfect pardody. Katy Brand vs gives the viewers the chance to see acts including Shakira, The Sugababes, The Wanted, Sean Kingston, Mr Hudson and The Hoosiers – but as you have never seen them before!