Kazemakase Tsukikage Ran

Not Available

This series details the adventures of a wandering female samurai and a Chinese martial arts "expert" who playfully refers to herself as Myao-oneesan. Tsukikage Ran, the main character, is a female ronin whose swordsmanship is second to none, while Myao`s commands the often amusing but deadly display of NekoTekken (Cat Iron Fist). Together, they form an unstoppable crime fighting duo. Each episode builds up to an amazing sword-action sequence which are all spectacularly animated and choreographed, with comic relief supplied by the oft boastful and hilariously over-the-top Myao. The series plays with many themes typical to "feudal-Japan-anime" like corruption, Yakuza, and the search for really good sake.