Kazoku Game

The Family Game was originally an award winning novel by Honma Yohei that was adapted for television drama and film. 30 years later, the story returns to the screen again on Fuji TV, Wednesday nights. Sakurai Sho stars in this troubling drama as the private tutor Yoshimoto Koya. Koya becomes a tutor to a student, Numata Shigeyuki, an underachiever on the verge of dropping out of middle school. Expecting immediate results, Shigeyuki’s father makes a deal with Koya that if he could make Shigeyuki return to school within a week, he would receive a 100,000 yen bonus. Koya accepts the offer, replying that he would only need 5 days to complete the mission but demands that no one should interfere with his methodology in doing so.