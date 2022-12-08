Kazoku Gari

Not Available

High school teacher Sudo Shunsuke feels a strong resistance to starting a family with his girlfriend. Assistant Inspector Mamihara Koki’s heart aches at the end of a journey of a mother and child. Child psychology officer Hisaki Yuko who works at a counseling centre for children worries about an abused girl. The case of an assault by a high school girl results in a fateful encounter of the three of them. Bound by tragedy, the eyes of each of the people caught in this torrent are opened to life.