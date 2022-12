Not Available

Kazoku Hakkei, based on the first book of a trilogy by renowned Japanese sci-fi writer Tsutsui Yasutaka, is a story about Hita Nanase, an 18-year-old girl with telepathic abilities. After graduating from high school, Nanase begins working as a live-in domestic helper, moving from one family to the next. Using her special abilities, she discovers the hidden truths behind each family... This is the third time Kazoku Hakkei has been made into a TV series.