Kazoku Kashimasu-Family Complex

250,000 couples divorce each year in an era where a couple divorces every 2 minutes. Family Complex is a company that rents temporary families to the ever-increasing numbers of single fathers and mothers. Its president, Yamamuro Shuji, is called the hero of his times. Kobashi Beniko, who interviews at the company, is immediately hired on probation and entrusted with a job. It is to impersonate the family, relatives, colleagues and friends of the bride at a wedding ceremony and to attend the reception banquet. Beniko takes exception to the contributions to society at the company information session.