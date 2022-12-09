Kazokugari

Not Available

Hizaki Yuko is a child psychologist working at the Childcare Center. At work, her heart goes out to the children at the center. At home, she has to endure the grumblings of her mother, Tamiko, who is the sole caregiver of Seitaro, Yuko's father suffering from Alzheimer's. With the suffering of the children at work and the complaints of her mother at home, Yuko can hardly get any rest and peace of mind. Sudo Shunsuke is a teaching art at a high school, but the days just flow by aimlessly for him. He dreams of creating a masterpiece and have his talent recognized by the world. His girlfriend, Kiyooka Miho, is pressuring him to get married, but Shunsuke is reluctant to do so. One day, a crime takes place in Shunsuke's neighbor's apartment. The police had deemed it a murder-suicide, based on the suicide note left behind by the son, claiming that he had killed his grandfather and parents. Detective Mamihara Koki feels there is more to it, as the brutality of the parents' murder seems uncharacteristic of the child perpetrator. He decides to pursue the case further, and soon, Shunsuke and Yuko are unwittingly pulled into the investigations.