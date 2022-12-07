Not Available

KDD – Berlin Crime Squad, German title KDD – Kriminaldauerdienst is a German television series that was broadcast from 2007 to 2010. The series differs from typical police procedurals by focusing on the daily work life and the private problems of the main characters instead of following a “case of the week” scheme, and because of the overarching storylines spanning one or several seasons. Due to its uncommon dramaturgy and its ambiguous drawing of the main characters, it was critically lauded and received several accolades. However, as the number of spectators remained behind expectations, the series was canceled after three seasons.