Keep It in the Family

A resounding success over five series between 1980 and 1983, this Thames Television comedy is set in the delightfully chaotic home of Dudley and Muriel Rush, whose daughters, Jacqui and Susan, satisfy a hankering for freedom by moving into the family’s vacant basement flat. Dudley is a gifted cartoonist but an inveterate procrastinator with a fondness for practical jokes, who finds it hard to concentrate amid an ever-increasing number of distractions – to the despair of his long-suffering agent, Duncan. But at least he can still keep an eye on his wayward daughters, and their visitors...