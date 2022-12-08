Not Available

The first of a landmark eight-part series, filmed on a single day in the NHS. 100 camera crews filming across the country capture the extraordinary breadth of demands placed on the country's biggest institution on just one day at a critical time in its history. On this day, 1,300 of us will die, 2,000 will be born and one and a half million of us will be treated. 'Keeping Britain Alive: The NHS in a Day' provokes profound questions about what the NHS does for us now and what we expect of it in the future.