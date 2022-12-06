British sitcom Keeping Up Appearances features Patricia Routledge as Hyacinth Bucket, a wannabe social climber who insists her surname be pronounced "Bouquet." Her incessant attempts to project an upper-crust image cause grief for all those around her, including henpecked husband Richard, the local vicar and her neighbors. Providing a constant source of embarrassment are Hyacinth's unsophisticated sisters Daisy and Rose as well as lazy, crude brother-in-law Onslow.
|Patricia Routledge
|Hyacinth Bucket
|Clive Swift
|Richard Bucket
|Judy Cornwell
|Daisy
|Geoffrey Hughes
|Onslow
|Josephine Tewson
|Elizabeth 'Liz' Warden
|David Griffin
|Emmet
