Keeping Up Appearances

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BBC

British sitcom Keeping Up Appearances features Patricia Routledge as Hyacinth Bucket, a wannabe social climber who insists her surname be pronounced "Bouquet." Her incessant attempts to project an upper-crust image cause grief for all those around her, including henpecked husband Richard, the local vicar and her neighbors. Providing a constant source of embarrassment are Hyacinth's unsophisticated sisters Daisy and Rose as well as lazy, crude brother-in-law Onslow.

Cast

Patricia RoutledgeHyacinth Bucket
Clive SwiftRichard Bucket
Judy CornwellDaisy
Geoffrey HughesOnslow
Josephine TewsonElizabeth 'Liz' Warden
David GriffinEmmet

