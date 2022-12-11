Keeping Up with the Joneses

Not Available

After the death of patriarch Theodore Jones, his second wife Robin, assumed control of the family business, but now Theodore's daughters, Robin's step children, are coming into their own. But now, someone is coming after the family, trying to beat them at their own game. Using threats, blackmail, and even murder, whomever it is will stop at nothing to destroy the family and everything they've built. But the Jones family has faced adversity before, and when their backs are against the wall, there's nothing they won't do to hold onto their power - because when you mess with them, you are messing with the WRONG FAMILY.