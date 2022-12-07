Not Available

In the breathtaking surrounds of the Northern Territory, welcome to Coolibah Station and the extraordinary world of the Joneses. For this family, wrangling crocs, mustering cattle, fighting bush fires, and riding rodeo are the norm. Over 1000km drive away from nearest city Darwin, the Joneses are a world away from creature comforts. Their everyday life is lived on horseback, their days are ruled by the sunlight and while the men are men, the women of Coolibah form the strength of the station. Head of the family Milton Jones is a Northern Territory man with mustering in his blood. With the help of a seasonal workforce, plus his 42 choppers, and dozen or so horses, his business musters cattle from across the territory. Back at the Station his wife Cristina runs the rest of the business and the household. As passionate about her horses as she is about country life, she wouldn’t change anything about her rural existence. Little Milton might be just four years old, but don’t tell him that as he’s convinced that he’s a grown man. He keeps hatchling salt-water crocodiles as pets, and loves nothing more than riding in the helicopter with Dad or fixing tractors on the property. As for extended family, the Joneses have plenty. Rookie teen Jeff has joined the clan and fresh from his Gold Coast home, Milton doesn't think he'll last a week on the ranch. Girl next door Raine may look like no match for the men but both on and off horseback she's as capable as any of them. A world away from the city slicker lifestyle, viewers will get a raw but accurate snapshot of life in rural Northern Territory and will be full of awe (and perhaps a little envy) of the Joneses. Keeping Up with the Joneses is narrated by Australian country music singer James Blundell.