Keeping UP with The Joneses (2012)

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Sailbourne Entertainment (a European film production company) selects the Jones family to be the subject of their documentary: Life and Times in the Caribbean. It requires that a camera crew follow the family around for six days after which the family will receive $10,000 US. Irving (the patriarch of the family) signs the contract to do the show against Angela’s (his wife) wishes. Now, Irving, Angela, Tracy (their 17-year-old daughter) and Nathan (their 10-year-old son) have to coexist while the camera crew films their every move.

