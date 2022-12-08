Not Available

Kehta Hai Dil... Jee Le Zara' is a story of 34 year old Saanchi, a strong, single independent working woman. After her parents' death, Saanchi, has taken over the responsibility of her family which includes her 2 younger siblings (Prachi & Advait) & her maternal & paternal grandmothers. She runs her deceased father's dream -- "The strawberry farm" -- and in all this responsibility she has never got time for herself -till one day Dhruv comes into her life as a breath of fresh air. Dhruv is a rich, suave, full of life 27 year old lawyer by profession who meets Saanchi and is impressed by her. Will Dhruv change Saanchi's life?