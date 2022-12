Not Available

Imachi Jun is a newbie novelist whose debut work was a big hit. Her first work was sold so well that it pressures her, making it impossible for her to continue her work. Jun then escapes from Tokyo and ends up at Cable-Hachimangu-Sanjo Station, a station from the Keihan Electric Railway, where she meets former chef, Sousuke, and elementary school student, Kokoro. Jun ends up living at a lodging "Kizunaya" and learns about life while interating with the guests there.