Ryou Naruzawa (Kenji Sakaguchi), a detective at the Asagaya station, along with his partner Satoko Hagio (Akiko Yada) and senior detective Atsuo Ishii (Kenichi Endo), are Arrested Shigeru Majima (Kazuma Suzuki) serial female murderer. However, just before the indictment, a bomb threat arrives at the investigation headquarters was the beginning of all nightmares. The demand is for the release of the arrested murderer, Majima.