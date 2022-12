Not Available

Nobuto Natsume (Kippei Shiina) worked at a youth detention center, but began working as a detective after the age of forty. He begins his new career as a detective in the violent crimes section at Higashi-Ikebukuro Police Station. He listens carefully to those involved in cases & investigates thoroughly to uncover the truth. Veteran Detective Seiichi Fukumori (Yutaka Matsushige) works as Nobuto Natsume's partner. The crimes they investigate usually relate to families.