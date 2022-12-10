Keishichou Sousa Ikkachou

Not Available

The First Investigative Division is the star unit of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. Oiwa Junichi, the head of the division, leads around 400 elite detectives. He has an extremely heavy responsibility - attends initial investigations at the scenes of all brutal crimes that occur within the metropolis, decides on the course of action of the investigations at the same time as he directs many investigation task forces and gets into investigations himself at the critical phase. However, Oiwa is definitely not a superman. Amid his suffering, Oiwa overcomes this grave responsibility and is quite simply a”life-size hero” and “ideal boss” to his subordinates.