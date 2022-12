Not Available

BO' SELECTA's Leigh Francis returns for this hilarious series in which he stars as the eponymous Keith Lemon, a sleazy entrepreneur who takes time out from his business to travel the world, sampling different cultures along the way. His tour takes in the US, Australia, Mexico, Egypt, Japan and Iceland, and the show features appearances by Holly Vallance, Sharon Osborne, Holly Willoughby and Tamzin Outhwaite.