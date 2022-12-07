Not Available

Keizoku 2: SPEC

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Yukihiko Tsutsumi

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TBS

Like the original series, "SPEC" will revolve around a pair of police detectives as part of a special division solving difficult cases (Mishou). Touma Saya is a woman with an IQ of 201 and an inability to "read the atmosphere" in social situations. Due to a previous case, her left arm is in a sling. Her partner Sebumi Takeru used to be the star performer of the Metropolitan Police. After some incident however, he was transferred to Mishou. Those two track down offenders with special abilities(SPEC) who managed to get away with their crimes.

Cast

Erika TodaSaya Toma
Ryō KaseTakeru Sebumi
Raita RyuKotaro Nonomura
Ryunosuke KamikiJuichi Ninomae
Saki FukudaMirei Shimura
