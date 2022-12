Not Available

Mariko Goto is 29-years-old and dreams of marrying her ideal man by the age of 30. She finds her ideal man in Mitsuo Tomizawa. He works as a section chief at the same company where Mariko Goto works. Mitsuo Tomizawa is smart, handsome, and tall. He also does his job well. He seems like a perfect man, but he has a secret. His secret is that he loves his doll Michuko.