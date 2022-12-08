Not Available

"Kekkon Shinai" follows the lives of single people in their 30's and 40's. Chiharu Tanaka (Miho Kanno) is a single woman about to turn 35-years-old. She sees her friends getting married and giving birth. Watching them, she becomes restless, but she can't get married. Haruko Kirishima (Yuki Amami) is a 44-year-old single woman.She is philosophical about marriage, giving birth, and dating. She doesn't marry. Junpei Kudo (Hiroshi Tamaki) is a single man who can't afford to get married.