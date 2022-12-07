Not Available

Get a behind the scenes look at the high-powered and fast-paced world of fashion PR when Bravo debuts its newest series "Kell on Earth," featuring public relations guru Kelly Cutrone. Cutrone has been called one of the "coolest, most intimidating persons ever," and, judging from her frank demeanor and fashion world credibility, it's easy to see why. Bravo takes a no holds barred look into the life of one of America's most legitimate tastemakers as she balances running her wildly successful fashion PR company, People's Revolution, juggling Fashion Weeks in New York and London, with being a single mother and one of New York's most notable women about town. "Kell on Earth" is produced by the Emmy-nominated Magical Elves for Bravo. Magical Elves partners Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth serve as executive producers along with Billy Taylor, Casey Kriley and Kelly Cutrone