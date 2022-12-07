Kelly Osbourne Turning Japanese

Not Available

Over three hour-long episodes, viewers will see Kelly discover the bizarre and unknown society of Japan by taking the ultimate working holiday. Throwing herself into a wide range of jobs and after-work activities, Kelly struggles with the language barrier and homesickness. It's a rollercoaster ride as Kelly is unleashed amongst the politest society on earth! Japan and its culture have been an obsession for Kelly from a very young age and in this series she plunges into the most bizarre, unusual and culturally alien activities. Kelly uncovers the unknown stories of Japanese society and experiences both the old and the new in one of the world's most traditionally closed nations. Kelly uncovers strange and compelling regimes and turns Japanese in mind, body and soul. In this series Kelly is not simply observing Japanese life and culture – she's living it at the deep end! She undertakes big, exciting and potentially life-changing challenges, inspired by ancient Japanese culture as well as modern day Japan. Kelly is the first to admit her life has been one of privilege, freedom and ballsy self-conviction but does Turning Japanese make her reassess her life and help her to find inner peace and calm?