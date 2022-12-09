Not Available

Kemy is a cute green dinosaur with a strongly inquiring mind. He always curious and out to find the answers. Although he can be stubborn at times, he´s easily won over by his friends. Kemy and his friends burst through the doors of Funnymart for another fun-filled day of adventure and learning. When they need to go somewhere to find the answers they´re looking for, they find Ela, the elevator. She can take them anywhere they´d like to go! With the help of Ela, the elevator, our friends are off on adventure to answer all of their questions!