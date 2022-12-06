Ken Hom's Travels with a Wok

Not Available

Ken Hom's Travels with a Hot Wok is innovative cooking at its best. Where else can you find such straightforward and superfast recipes that combine such diverse ingredients? Take, for instance, the Two-minute Coconut Prawn Starter made from large succulent prawns, coconut milk and spices; or Grilled Pork Crepinettes that cleverly marries Oriental and Western spices and herbs to give perfectly blended flavours; not to mention the tantalizing Apple and Lemon Grass Frangipane Tart - a truly complementary East-West dessert. Ken Hom Travels with a Hot Wok which accompanies the BBC television series of the same name, brings the imagination and passion of Pacific Rim cooking to your table and transforms everyday fare into fabulous meals.