Not Available

No longer the live-in girlfriend of Hugh Hefner at the Playboy Mansion, the new life of Kendra Wilkinson is documented in her own reality program after she starred for five seasons on E!'s ``The Girls Next Door.'' Living on her own for the first time, the blond bombshell learns to do basic tasks like laundry, food shopping and, lo and behold, pay her own bills, and she also prepares for another big change in her life: her marriage to pro football player Hank Baskett.