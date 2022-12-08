Not Available

From Playboy playmate to loving wife and mother, Kendra on Top is an engaging, entertaining ride through Kendra's journey as she "gets her groove back" after becoming a wife and mom, and works diligently to balance family, work and her personal ambitions. Known for being the outrageous, bodacious, sex symbol who once dated Hugh Hefner, she is now a loving mom to son Hank IV ("Little Hank") and wife to former NFL player Hank Baskett III. While Kendra is on a mission to rove that she can be a mommy and still be a hottie, Hank is discovering what life is like outside of the NFL. And, if that's not enough, there's talk of baby number two!