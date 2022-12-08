Not Available

Kendra on Top

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    From Playboy playmate to loving wife and mother, Kendra on Top is an engaging, entertaining ride through Kendra's journey as she "gets her groove back" after becoming a wife and mom, and works diligently to balance family, work and her personal ambitions. Known for being the outrageous, bodacious, sex symbol who once dated Hugh Hefner, she is now a loving mom to son Hank IV ("Little Hank") and wife to former NFL player Hank Baskett III. While Kendra is on a mission to rove that she can be a mommy and still be a hottie, Hank is discovering what life is like outside of the NFL. And, if that's not enough, there's talk of baby number two!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images