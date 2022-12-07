Kennedy (1983)

Not Available

Kennedy is a five-hour miniseries written by Reg Gadney, directed by Jim Goddard and broadcast on NBC. The miniseries was produced by Central Independent Television and originally aired in the United States starting on 20 November 1983 around the time of the 20th anniversary of the Kennedy assassination. The TV miniseries was a biography of the 1961-1963 presidency of John F. Kennedy. The series was nominated for 3 Golden Globes and 4 BAFTA, and won Baftas for Best Drama Series and Best Make Up.