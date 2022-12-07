In his all-new high-stakes series, Kenny Hotz is finished with trivial tit-for-tat competitions and is ready to conquer the world. Each episode of Kenny Hotz’s Triumph of the Will finds Kenny taking on nearly impossible missions with a Dateline approach, like proving that pigs are too smart to be eaten and trying to find love for his widowed mother. Although he is driven by a personal and higher moral agenda, viewers can expect his tactics to be unconventional and unpredictable. Kenny Hotz’s Triumph of the Will is a six episode half-hour episodic series. Executive Produced by John Morayniss and Noreen Halpern of Entertainment One, Kenny Hotz's Triumph of the Will premieres Friday, July 22 at 10 p.m. ET.
