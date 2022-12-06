Kenny vs. Spenny

Not Available

This show is about Canadian friends Kenny Hotz and Spenny Rice who compete against each other. Glory for the Winner, Humiliation for the Loser! The main characters of the show are: - Kenneth Joel Hotz (Kenny) and Spencer Nolan Rice (Spenny) who have been best friends since a very young age; Spenny is a stressed out, neurotic, short-fused adult-type who believes in preparation and hard work. He's responsible, often angry, introspective, paranoid and ethical, and Kenny is all the opposite to his friend, the best way to describe Kenny that he`s a witty wise-cracker, brilliant schemer, a goofball looking for a shortcut, he loves to humiliate Spenny and will do anything to win.