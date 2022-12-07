Kenran Butoh Sai: The Mars Daybreak

Not Available

Life on Mars is hard for those who live there. A worsening economy means work is scarce and affordable food even more so. Still, Gram River and his friends try to get by. Fate sets its eyes on Gram one day, though. In the wrong place at the wrong time, Gram finds himself aboard the Ship of Aurora, the most notorious pirate ship in all the oceans of Mars. Piloting a custom RB (Round Buckler), Gram finds himself a place among the Aurora's crew. Soon, he even finds himself enjoying the new adventure!