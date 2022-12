Not Available

truTV's latest original series follows the happenings at Sammie's Auction, a colorful auction house in Corbin, Ky. This family-owned business buys rare and sometimes outrageous items during the week and then sells them off on weekend nights. Sammie, his family and his madcap employees will buy or sell just about anything: wedding dresses, live animals, condominiums, antique coins, warrior helmets, antique cars, motorcycles...you name it. (Source: truTV)