Kesari Nandan wants to wrestle to fulfill her father Hanumant's dream. But Hanumant believes that girls cannot wrestle. Kesari fakes being a boy to wrestle and starts learning wrestling from Hanumant. When people get to know the truth about Kesari, they consider Hanumant wrong. Hanumant gets annoyed and decides to get Kesari married to her friend Unnati Dunavati's brother Jawahar. But Jawahar demands dowry. Kesari breaks off the marriage. Jagat gets paralyzed and Hanumant breaks down thinking his dream will never be fulfilled. Kesari starts working hard to fulfill her father's dream. In the end, Kesari wins the title of India Kesari.