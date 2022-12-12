Keshite Mane Shinaide Kudasai

Not Available

Kakeda Satoshi is a student of an engineering college’s department of science and engineering. He has been fascinated by since since his childhood and is an oddball who gets engrossed only in what he is interested in. Kakeda has shown no interest in love even after he got into college. Because he seeks a scientific understanding for everything, he is not one for romances which he cannot theorise. Kakeda is in love with Iijima-san, an older girl in the school cafeteria. Her bravery in putting out a small fire in the cafeteria with a fire extinguisher stole his heart. Will Kakeda succeed in love?