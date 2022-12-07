Not Available

Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges is one of the fastest rising stand-up stars in the UK, and with good reason. Bridges weaves brilliantly observant tales of working-class life in Glasgow, never shying away from brutally honesty in the name of humour. Kevin Bridges' dry, no-nonsense delivery and perfect comedic timing are best experienced live. Born and bred in Glasgow, Kevin Bridges first tried his hand at comedy during an open mic performance in 2004. Bridges quickly became a regular on the comedy circuit, gigging at venues up and down the country. Kevin Bridges’ first big television break came when he appeared as a guest on Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, which attracted an audience of more than five million viewers. Following that, Kevin Bridges’ live act became the fastest-selling event at the Edinburgh Festival, with all 28 nights of his 2009 run selling out, leading to the addition of 15 extra shows to meet public demand. Kevin Bridges is now a regular on various stand-up and panel TV programmes and continues to perform live in front of sell-out crowds. It’s during Kevin Bridges’ gigs that the humourist’s unique brand of jest best shines, making it no surprise that the Scottish star’s stand-up shows are wildly popular.