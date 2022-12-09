Not Available

In his new series, award-winning Irish chef Kevin Dundon (Kevin Dundon’s Modern Irish Food) invites viewers to his four-star Dunbrody Country House and the beautiful countryside of Ireland to help home chefs master key culinary skills. Kevin demonstrates easy and straightforward cooking while offering step-by-step methods, hints, tips and tricks of the trade. Each episode of KEVIN DUNDON'S BACK TO BASICS covers a key ingredient, type of food or fundamental technique. From poaching eggs to mastering a soufflé, from a quick supper to a big Sunday lunch for friends and family, Kevin prepares recipes for a variety of occasions. He also takes viewers behind the scenes at some of Ireland's best food sources — an organic farm, a flour mill, a cattle mart, a chocolate supplier and more.