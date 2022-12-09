Not Available

Kevin Dundon's Modern Irish Food

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Kevin shares the rich and unique histories of Irish country houses before putting his modern twist on their time-honored recipes. Kevin uses locally produced, seasonal ingredients and contemporary flavors to enhance the simplicity of these beloved Irish dishes. Each episode revolves around a single theme (Christmas, a summer barbecue) and features five recipes — a starter, main course, dessert and side dishes — showcasing Ireland's renowned beef, cheese, seafood and lamb. His easy-to-follow instructions help viewers replicate these everyday dinners, lunches and brunches in their own kitchens.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images