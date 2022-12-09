Kevin Dundon's Modern Irish Food

Not Available

Kevin shares the rich and unique histories of Irish country houses before putting his modern twist on their time-honored recipes. Kevin uses locally produced, seasonal ingredients and contemporary flavors to enhance the simplicity of these beloved Irish dishes. Each episode revolves around a single theme (Christmas, a summer barbecue) and features five recipes — a starter, main course, dessert and side dishes — showcasing Ireland's renowned beef, cheese, seafood and lamb. His easy-to-follow instructions help viewers replicate these everyday dinners, lunches and brunches in their own kitchens.