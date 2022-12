Not Available

Kevin McCloud embarks on a major journey across Europe to explore the lasting legacy of the 'Grand Tour' on today's Britain in a new four-part series. He follows in the footsteps of some of the most celebrated and notorious aristocrats, artists and architects of the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries, who travelled around Europe in history's equivalent of the gap year. It was a journey made in a search for art, enlightenment and adventure but also vice and debauchery.